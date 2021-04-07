Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

Daughter of former prime minister Benzair Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, announced on Wednesday that she was isolating after contracting COVID-19.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 on April 2 — isolating and recovering," tweeted Bakhtawar who had recently gotten married.

Bakhtawar urged people to remain "cautious" and asked them to "call people out if their masks don’t cover their nose".

The PPP leader directed people to get vaccinated and help those less fortunate to get vaccinated as well.

Earlier this year, Bakhtawar got married to UAE-based businessman Mahmood Choudhry.

During the nikkah ceremony, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari received the guests, with her father Asif Ali Zardari also present on the occasion.