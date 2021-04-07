Armed man arrested from court hearing of Jahangir Tareen case

LAHORE: An armed man was arrested by the police on Tuesday from the premises of a court hearing a case against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son.

The police said they apprehended the suspect from the premises of the banking court in Lahore.

On Tuesday, the banking court extended the bail of Jahangir and his son Ali till April 10.

They had appeared before the court in a money laundering case filed against them by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The case was registered by the FIA of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against the father-son duo.

The FIR states that Jahangir allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.



It says the transfers, especially after 2011-12, were "patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains" for Jahangir's family. Some Rs3 billion were invested and laundered through the same factory.