PPP's Shehla Raza removes tweet claiming Tareen is 'meeting Zardari next week'

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen (left) and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. — Twitter/File

PPP leader Shehla Raza on Tuesday deleted a tweet in which she claimed there are chances PTI leader Jahangir Tareen may join her party during a "meeting neet week" with ex-president Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi.



The provincial minister, in her tweet, had claimed Tareen had already met PPP's Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, and "it is believed he will meet former president Asif Ali Zardari" in Karachi.

"It is believed he will leave PTI and join PPP along with his aides during the meeting.

A screengrab of Shehla Raza's deleted tweet.

"If such a thing happens, neither will Buzdar [remain in government], nor will Niazi," the PPP leader wrote.



Responding to Raza's statement, Tareen said a "consistent propaganda" campaign is in place against him. "The reports of my meeting with PPP leaders are baseless."

"People spreading rumours against me will be disappointed," he added.

The development comes after the Federal Investigation Agency [FIA] sent notices to Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, summoning them in multiple inquiries, on April 9.

FIA said it had sent a notice to Tareen to answer charges of financial fraud.

Last year, the FIA had released its findings on the sugar crisis, in which it named members of the PTI believed to have benefited from the shortages.

Among the people named in the FIA report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of the then minister for national food security Khusro Bakhtiar.