Shafqat Mehmood says decisions regarding exams are final

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that “decisions regarding exams are final” and advised students to start working hard and preparing for them.



The federal minister said this after chairing an important meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in which it was decided that Cambridge exams will be held as per schedule with a slight change in dates for exams due in first week of May.

Shafqat Mehmood said that this decision will not be changed so no one should have any uncertainty in their mind and added, “everything has been done keeping the interest of education in mind”.

“My very best wishes to everyone,” he said.



The NCOC has decided to extend the closure of school for students of classes 1 to 8 in the districts affected by the COVID-19 till the 28th of this month.

The education minister said classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 will resume from the 19th of this month even in the affected districts amidst strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs.

He said this decision has been taken so that the students can prepare for their board exams.

Shafqat Mahmood said the board exams will be held this year, but they will not begin before the third week of the next month.

The minister said the universities will also remain closed in the affected districts. He said it is up to the provinces to decide the districts affected the worst by the virus. He pointed out that 13 districts in Punjab have been affected by the pandemic.

The minister said the exams of O and A levels will also be held as per schedule with strict observance of safety protocols.

A meeting will be held on the 28th to review the situation and any decision about extension in closures or resumption of on-campus classes will be taken then.

