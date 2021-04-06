Total vaccinations against coronavirus have crossed 1m: Asad Umar

Federal minister Asad Umar gave an update on how many people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Pakistan so far on Twitter Tuesday.



He said total vaccinations carried out so far have cross 1 million.

"More than 76,000 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. Total number of people registered so far is now over two million. 600,000 health care workers and more than 1.4 million 50 plus. Please register if you are 50 plus," Umar said in his tweet.

He urged people to follow standard operating procedures and register for the vaccine if they are over 50 years old.

In a second tweet, the planning minister said increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger enforcement of SOPs are starting to have an effect.

"Initial signs of positivity slowing. However, due to momentum of last two weeks patients on critical care & mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow SOPs & be safe," he said.



Pakistan reported 3,953 coronavirus cases on April 5 with a positivity ratio of 8.4%, according to the latest stats provided by the National Command and Operation Centre.