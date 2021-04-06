The Punjab government has suspended in-person classes for students of classes one to eight till Eid.



Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas took to Twitter on Tuesday, shortly after the important National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting held earlier today to review the fate of schools as Pakistan's cntinues to fight the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, to announce the updates for schools in Punjab.

In a series of tweets, Dr Raas made three announcements, with the first one identifying the cities where classes 1-8 will remain closed.

In the second announcement, Dr Raas gave an update for students of classes nine to 12. He said schools for these classes will be open only Monday and Thursday, starting April 19.

Examinations for classes nine through 12 and O/A Levels will, however, be held as per schedule in Punjab, he wrote.



