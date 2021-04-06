PM Imran Khan to reshuffle cabinet in a few days: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will reshuffle the federal cabinet in a few days, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Information minister Shibli Faraz had earlier revealed the prime minister's intent to reshuffle the cabinet yet again, saying that PM Imran Khan was "bringing in a new team" to solve the country's issues.

Sources told Geo News the prime minister will make the changes in the federal cabinet in a few days, adding that he had completed consultations with his aides on the matter.

Sources said the prime minister will make important changes to the cabinet on a "big scale", adding that ministers who did not perform up to the expectations will be removed from their portfolios.

It is expected that portfolios of Shibli Faraz, Syed Fakhar Imam, Omar Ayub and Ghulam Sarwar Khan will be changed.

The prime minister has been advised, as per sources, to appoint a federal minister and a state minister in the information ministry while Shibli Faraz will be entrusted with the Ministry of Power.

Sources said Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been asked once again to lead the information ministry. Chaudhry has sought time to decide whether he wants to take up the offer or not.

PM Imran Khan has decided to bring in a new team, says Shibli Faraz

Last month, Shibli Faraz had shared the prime minister's intentions on reshuffling the cabinet, saying that he was bringing in a new team.

Prior to that, the government had asked former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to step down and appointed Hammad Azhar in his place.

The move came on the back of some reported resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), according to a Geo News report.

Faraz said decisions were made keeping in view the realities of the country and that the PTI regime wished to give relief to the poor.

"When a new individual comes along, they come up with new ideas," he said, confirming that Azhar has been given the portfolio of finance ministry.

"Abdul Hafeez Shaikh's future is unknown," he added.