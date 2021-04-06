Coronavirus in Pakistan: 103 more succumb to virus

Customers buy corn from a street vendor in Karachi, with only some wearing masks. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported over 100 deaths from coronavirus, taking the death tally close to 15,000, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday.



The country reported 3,953 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 8.4%.



About 103 people succumbed to coronavirus after which the death toll stood at 14,924 nationwide.

While the third wave intensifies in the country, Pakistan has reported 696,184 COVID-19 cases so far since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The number of active cases stands at 63,102 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 618,158.

‘Initial signs of positivity slowing’

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) are starting to have an effect.

"Initial signs of positivity slowing. However, due to the momentum of the last two weeks patients on critical care & mortality will stay at high levels for some time. Please follow SOPs & be safe," he said in a Twitter message on Monday.

"More than 76,000 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. Total number of people registered so far is now over two million. 600,000 health care workers and more than 1.4 million 50 plus. Please register if you are 50 plus," Umar added.