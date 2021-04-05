PM Imran Khan tasks party spokespersons to promote govt's accomplishments

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the inauguration ceremony of Surgical and Allied Services Block at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, on September 28, 2020. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed party spokespersons to highlight the government's achievements ever since it got elected to power two-and-a-half years ago.

"People will be able to witnesses government's performance in the coming days," the prime minister said, according to a report on Geo News, during a meeting he chaired of the party's spokespersons.



The premier said the government was taking "serious" steps to curb inflation, as he vowed the regime would not let the "satta" (gambling) mafia thrive in the country.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to PM on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar also provided a briefing on the government's legislation on basic commodities, while Finance Minister Hammad Azhar spoke about the country's economic situation.

"We have fixed the price of sugar," the prime minister said, as he told the members of the meeting that the government was legislating on stabilising the prices of basic commodities.

"The government will take indiscriminate action against people involved in artificially hiking prices," the premier vowed.

The premier, giving another task to party leaders and spokespersons, said they should keep an eye on inflation.

No threat from Opposition

Following the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the prime minister had directed government officials to provide relief to the people during the Holy month of Ramadan.

"The prices of basic food items will be available at lower rates," the interior minister said, speaking to the media, adding the premier had also directed to ensure flour, sugar, and other food commodities are available at cheaper rates during the Holy month.

On the political front, Rashid said the prime minister had asked the government representatives to avoid fearing the Opposition. "The Opposition poses no threat for the government," he said.