Lahore gamer opens fire on family over drug use, killing 4

LAHORE: A young gamer opened fire on his family when they advised him not to consume drugs, Lahore police confirmed on Monday, adding that at least four people were killed.



The gamer — identified by Lahore police as Bilal — reportedly played PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and was allegedly also a drug addict who consumed 'ice,' a highly addictive stimulant drug also known as crystal meth and methamphetamine.

According to Lahore police, Bilal got angry after his mother told him not to use drugs and opened fire at his family members at his residence here in Lahore's Nawan Kot locality.



Police said Bilal had also divorced his wife a few days ago. The deceased include his brother, sister, sister-in-law, and a passerby, they added.

Neelam, the sister-in-law, Neelam, and Zahid, the passerby, died on the spot, while sister Maria and brother Ali succumbed to their gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

The suspect's mother, Sakina, was said to be in a critical condition at the hospital after she, too, was wounded during the firing incident.

The suspect, Lahore police said, has confessed to the quadruple murders after being arrested. The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem, a first information report (FIR) has been registered, and investigation initiated, they added.