Yousaf Raza Gillani vows to work with all Opposition parties

Opposition leader in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani vowed to work with all Opposition parties during the first Senate session on Saturday since his election.



Though the Opposition still enjoys a clear majority over the ruling PTI-led treasury benches, it is sharply divided after the PPP notified Gillani as the opposition leader, with the support of ruling coalition partner, Balochistan Awami Party.

As a consequence to this development, the PDM has already started the process to expel the PPP and Awami National Party for violating its consensus decision and getting support of the ruling alliance for the election of their candidate as the opposition leader.

But Gillani is adamant that everyone must work together.

He said he will work with all Opposition parties and will also speak on behalf of the government if ever need be.

Gillani said he contested the Senate elections with the cooperation of PDM and will accompany the opposition in the Senate session.

"The PDM has become the voice of constitutional rights for women, minorities and others. We have come for the public interest and it is our duty to represent the people. The country faces many challenges for which we have to work together," he said.

The Opposition leader advised newly elected members in the Upper House to learn from the experiences of the old senators.

Gillani's address came during the Senate's first formal (regular) session today.