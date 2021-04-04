Weather update: Karachi temperature expected to drop slightly today

It is expected that the temperature will remain between 36°C to 38°C in the metropolis today. Photo: AFP/File

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis is expected to drop today after the heatwave took its toll on citizens for the past few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

It is expected that the temperature will remain between 36°C to 38°C in the metropolis today, said the Met Office.

The weather department also said rains across the country will be less than the average amount during the month of April while temperatures will remain high.

It added that from Monday onwards, the temperature may fall between 34°C till 36°C.

This month, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will experience one or two heatwaves, Met Office notified.

Meanwhile, it said that one or two series of rain cycles are expected this month.

The record for the hottest day in April in Karachi was broken yesterday when the mercury increased to 44°C.

The last time the temperature in Karachi had crossed 44°C was on April 14, 1947.