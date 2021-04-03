Active TTP terrorist killed in North Waziristan, says ISPR

In this file photo security forces can be seen marching. — File photo

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was killed during an operation in North Waziristan's Boya area.

The development came as security forces conducted an "area sanitisation operation", on the reported presence of terrorists, the military's media wing said in a statement.



The terrorist, identified as Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani — a resident of Boya — was killed during an intense exchange of fire by the security forces.

The military's media swing said Ashraf was an active member of TTP, as he remained involved in target killing, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion, and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Last month, security forces had killed a TTP commander in Kanju, Swat, during an intelligence-based operation (IB), the ISPR had said.

It said the operation was conducted upon receiving confirmation related to the presence of terrorists in the area.

During an intense exchange of fire, a TTP terrorist —identified as Mukarram — was killed, while another terrorist was apprehended. Due to the firing of the terrorists, two civilian pedestrians embraced martyrdom.