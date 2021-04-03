Coronavirus: Sindh may close schools for classes eight and below

KARACHI: The Sindh government may decide to close schools for classes eight and below, it was learnt as the education department wrapped up Saturday its steering committee meeting to decide the fate of Sindh's schools as coronavirus cases continue increasing.



Education Minister Saeed Ghani chaired the meeting.

Two proposals were put forth: a closure of schools till class eight or a closure of of schools for 15 days.



Sources said some members of the steering committee, however, opposed the closure of all schools.

A representative of private schools reportedly raised an objection as to why schools should be closed when markets are open.

Talking to Geo News after the meeting, the Sindh education minister confirmed that two different proposals to close or keep schools open had been discussed in the meeting.

He said he will present both proposals to the National Command and Operation Centre.



Refuting media reports regarding a change in school timings for Ramadan, Ghani said there was no discussion on such a topic.