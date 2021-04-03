James Corden touches on his secrets to losing 20 pounds in 3 months

The Late Late Show host attributed his success to Weight Watchers (WW) during his interview with People magazine and claimed, “I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window.”

“With WW, it’s a different story. I can eat what I love, and the app everything — it keeps me focused. And guess what? I’m down 20 pounds since the start of this year. WW has changed my life without disrupting my life.”