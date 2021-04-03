James Corden touches on his secrets to losing 20 pounds in 3 months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
James Corden finally gets candid about his long held secrets to losing over 20 pounds in a three-month time period.
The Late Late Show host attributed his success to Weight Watchers (WW) during his interview with People magazine and claimed, “I used to go on a crash diet every January. By April, any progress I had made at the beginning of the year was already out the window.”
“With WW, it’s a different story. I can eat what I love, and the app everything — it keeps me focused. And guess what? I’m down 20 pounds since the start of this year. WW has changed my life without disrupting my life.”