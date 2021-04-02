Private hospitals to get registered with govt before rolling out coronavirus jabs: DRAP

Photo for representation only — File.

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Friday issued a road map for private hospitals that wish to procure the coronavirus vaccine through pharmaceuticals company and said that they will first have to get registered with the National Immunisation Registration System (NIMS) before being able to roll out the vaccines.

As per the issued guidelines, hospitals will first have to write an application to the provincial health department's director-general, who will first inspect the healthcare facility and then send a recommendation to the director-general of health in Islamabad.

Upon receiving the recommendations, the director-general of health in Islamabad will send a request to the NIMS to get the hospitals registered, a report published by Geo.tv said.

"An expert committee of the health department will formulate a checklist according to which provincial director-generals will carry out an inspection of the private hospitals providing the coronavirus vaccines," the guidelines said.

Pharmaceutical companies will only be allowed to sell vaccines to those hospitals which have been duly registered by the NIMS, DRAP said.

The guidelines further added it will be mandatory for private healthcare facilities to maintain the data of all those who will get vaccinated through them.