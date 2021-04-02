Man shoots wife dead in staged robbery for Rs10m insurance claim

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A man shot his wife dead during a robbery he staged to claim money from a Rs10-million insurance policy against her name, police said Friday.

Rahim Yar Khan police stated that they had arrested the man, identified as Kashif Shaheen, from the city's Liaquatpur area.

According to Ghulam Dastgir Khan, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Liaquatpur, a woman had been killed more than a week ago during a "robbery" in Rahim Yar Khan's Mohalla Hakimabad.

Shaheen, who was at the crime scene, had told police at the time that the dacoits had shot and killed his wife during the robbery. However, he was still taken into custody on suspicion.

The suspect confessed to shooting his wife in the head during questioning and admitted to staging a robbery in order to get insurance money.

There was an insurance policy worth Rs10 million in the name of his slain wife, he added.

Rahim Yar Khan police consequently registered a first information report (FIR) on behalf of the deceased's father and arrested her husband.