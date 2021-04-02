Sindh coronavirus task force tells provincial govt to consider school closure for 2 weeks

Representational image of school kids sitting in a classroom. Photo: File.

KARACHI: The Sindh task force on coronavirus has suggested the provincial government close school for at least two weeks given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The task force told the Sindh government to consider the decision during a meeting of the coronavirus task force which was headed by the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah.

In response to the suggestion, CM Shah asked the Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani to talk to all the stakeholders, including the management of private schools, and take a final decision accordingly.

As reported by Geo.tv, during Friday's meeting, the Sindh government was told that from March 26 to April 1, 2021, a positivity ratio of 4.63% has been recorded in Karachi, whereas it was found to be 5% in Hyderabad and 1.5 % in other areas of Sindh.

A World Health Organisation (WHO) representative present during the meeting informed participants that the UK strain of the coronavirus is growing at an alarming rate.

"The provincial task force has decided to approach the federal government to impose a ban on inter-provincial transport so that travelling of people to and from Sindh could be stopped to contain the virus," read a statement from the task force.