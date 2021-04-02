Video: Karachi man posts mobile phone ad online, robbers appear masquerading as buyers

A man in Karachi's Bahadurabad area had posted an ad online for selling his phone. But instead of attracting serious buyers, he ended up being robbed of his phones worth Rs400,000 by people masquerading as customers.



In the CCTV footage of the incident, the faces of the suspects who went to his house to rob him of his phones could be clearly seen. Meanwhile, the footage also shows that the event took place at around 8:45pm.



Last year, at least 20,155 suspects were arrested in targeted raids, according to an annual report by the Karachi police. These included 269 suspects involved in high-profile terrorism incidents.

Over 764 street criminals were arrested and 241 encounters carried out with criminals, according to the police report. It said 15 police officials embraced martyrdom and 44 others were injured. Meanwhile, 49 terrorists and other criminals were killed during the encounters.

Police arrested 3,405 members of 189 gangs involved in stealing vehicles, 474 suspects were arrested by the police helpline, and 19,909 CCTV cameras were installed across the city.