More than 8,000 Punjab children test positive for coronavirus in third wave

Girls studying in class while wearing masks. Photo: AFP/file

A rapid rise in COVID-19 cases among children in Punjab has sent alarm bells ringing.



According to Punjab Health Department, about 8,520 children have tested positive in Punjab during the third coronavirus wave.



The third wave is said to be more lethal and hazardous than the previous two, prompting health experts to urge people to religiously follow all the government mandated safety precautions.

The Punjab Health Department said that in Lahore, 4,133 children contracted coronavirus in the last three months, whereas last year, overall, 4,257 coronavirus cases were reported among children in the city.



Children's Hospital Lahore has reported 94 coronavirus cases in children this year, of which 44 children were reported in March alone.



Last year, 10,847 children were affected by the virus in Punjab.



