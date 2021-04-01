close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
Gilgit-Baltistan to allow tourism upon submission of negative coronavirus certificates

A scenic view of a valley in Gilgit-Baltistan. — Photo shared by PM Imran Khan on Twitter.

Tourists who wish to visit  Gilgit-Baltistan will now be allowed to enter the territory upon the submission of a valid COVID-19 negative certificate, the government of Gilgit Baltistan announced Thursday.

According to an official notification, tourists will be allowed to enter GB both via air and land routes.

"In compliance with the health advisory issued by the Health Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, under the Gilgit-Baltistan Epidemic Diseases (Prevention & Control) Ordinance, 2020, hereby notifies that tourists having valid COVID-19 Negative Certificates shall be allowed to enter Gilgit-Baltistan," the notification read.

"Moreover, all concerned are directed to ensure strict compliance to the tourism SOPs already circulated by this department. This shall come into force with immediate effect and till further order."

