Sherani says no problem in reuniting with JUI-F if Fazl agrees to it

Jamit Ulema-e-Islam Fazl's (JUI-F) former leader Maulana Mohammad Sherani (left) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — File photo

QUETTA: Jamit Ulema-e-Islam Fazl's (JUI-F) former leader Maulana Mohammad Sherani said Thursday there is no problem in reuniting with party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman if the latter agreed to it.

Sherani and Maulana Gul Naseeb, both leaders who were expelled last year by Fazl, were addressing media after meeting Fazl, who has been resting after contracting a fever.

"We did not discuss anything related to politics in our meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman," Sherani said, adding that they had met the PDM chief only to inquire about his health.

He said if the JUI-F chief "agrees" then he and other dissidents who were expelled from the party "have no problem in reuniting" with the JUI-F.

"We have provided some suggestions to Maulana Fazlur Rehman," he said. "If he agrees [to them] we will ourselves go to him," added Sherani.

He said if the party's leadership showed confidence in those who were expelled, the differences that had arisen could be eliminated.

"We are playing our role in making the party active in Balochistan," he said.

'Maulana Fazlur Rehman is selected'

The rift between Sherani and Fazl widened when the former said the PDM has been set up for "personal gains," and had referred to Maulana Fazlur Rehman as "selected."

"I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan's government will complete its five-year term," Sherani said a few months earlier. "He will stay in power for the next five years too."

Taking a jibe at Fazl, Sherani said the JUI-F was himself "selected," therefore, he had no right to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was "selected" to become the premier, instead of being elected.

He said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is not an "inherited party" or someone's "personal property," adding that those who believe that are delusional.

"I will set up JUI's offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues," Sherani had declared at the time.