Maryam Nawaz has not been barred from going abroad, says Rana Sanaullah

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif speaking during a press conference. Photo: File

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said Thursday the party's vice president Maryam Nawaz has not been barred from going abroad, if she chooses to.

"People go abroad and then come back to their country," said the former Punjab law minister, answering a question on whether Maryam Nawaz will go abroad or not.

He said the PML-N vice president "has special expertise" in dealing with those who are "imposed" on the people — an indirect shot at the government.



"Everyone goes abroad and then comes back to his/her country. If Maryam Nawaz had to go abroad to meet relatives or for any other matter, it isn't like she is forbidden to do so," the PML-N leader said.



He said Maryam will remain associated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for as long as its struggle continues to "dethrone" the current government.

'Maryam's drama of seeking treatment abroad has begun'

Reacting to Sanaullah's comments, PTI leader and Punjab minister Fayyaz Chohan said a "drama" had begun through which Maryam Nawaz was aiming to seek medical treatment abroad.

"Maryam Nawaz's drama to seek medical treatment abroad has begun with the arrival of Dr Adnan [to Pakistan]," he said.

Commenting on Sanaullah's remarks regarding people going abroad to meet relatives, Chohan said: "Maryam's tweets and Dr Adnan's syringes" had deteriorated Nawaz Sharif's health.

"Now the same Dr Adnan will treat Maryam Nawaz for her low platelets count," he said, mocking the PML-N vice president.

He claimed the PML-N leader is looking to flee to London after the PDM's defeat in Senate.

Chohan said no one will be allowed to avail an NRO till Pakistan's looted wealth is brought back to the country.