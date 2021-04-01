The 'Miftah Ismail' candy: PML-N bigwig tries new campaign tactic

Graphic: Geo.tv

LAHORE: Seemingly tired of old gimmicks to attract voters, PML-N bigwig Miftah Ismail has launched a new tactic by introducing candies bearing his face in black-and-white and captioned with the NA-249 constituency.

Ismail, who has in the past served as Pakistan's finance minister as well, has had his name, "Miftah," and face printed on one side of the candy's wrapper, while the other side shows the constituency NA-249 with a hashtag, as well as the name of his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The political tactic has gone viral on social media, with many praising the business acumen of Ismail, who also holds the chairperson position at Ismail Industries — the parent company of Candyland and Bisconni.

While various quarters hailed the veteran PML-N leader's smart thinking, others have sent a barrage of criticism his way.

Miftah Ismail also retweeted a Twitter post about the campaign captioned as "We will enjoy the 'Miftah' candy, we will stamp on the lion," referring to the PML-N's mascot.



