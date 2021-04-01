Shahnawaz Dahani with Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Arshad Iqbal and Naseem Shah. Photo: Twitter/Shahnawaz Dahani

Multan Sultans starlet, Shahnawaz Dahani's rise to the top has won many hearts.



In his short career, the fast bowler has become a favourite of not just the fans but also the players.

On Wednesday, the bowler shared a selfie he took with "Pakistan's pace battery" on his Twitter account.

The selfie included Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Karachi Kings pacer Arshad Iqbal and Naseem Shah.

All the players featuring in the picture are part of the Pakistani squad in South Africa for a limited-overs series against the Proteas.

The white-ball squad left for South Africa, last week, via a chartered flight to play three One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.

On the South Africa tour, Pakistan will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.



Green Shirts will then depart for Harare for three T20Is and two Tests, before returning home on 12 May.