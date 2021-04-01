Third coronavirus wave intensifies in Pakistan

AFP file photo of a person getting checked for coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported the highest single-day toll since June 30 as 4,974 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.



The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 9.92% with total cases at 672,931.

According to the latest government data, the country reported 98 more deaths, taking the country-wide death tally to 14,530.

The third wave of coronavirus has rung alarm bells as it is proving to be more lethal and contagious.

Keeping in view the mushrooming of coronavirus cases across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday had completely banned indoor and outdoor wedding functions from April 5 onwards.

The government is also considering putting more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling.

"Various options for reduction of inter-provincial transport were considered," a statement issued in this regard read.