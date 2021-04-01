Photos: Katy Perry on an errand run with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katy Perry recently took Daisy Dove Bloom out for a quick walk and an errand run in Montecito.
The new mom picked an effortless yet chic look for her morning out. She donned a straw hat and pink mask with Daisy flowers, a blue button down and blue trousers.
Daisy Dove Bloom on the other hand wore a far more polished ensemble. From white socks to a wheat dress speckled with white dots and a bib, both mom and baby were even met up by a pal while on their little run.