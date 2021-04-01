close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
Photos: Katy Perry on an errand run with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Photos: Katy Perry on an errand run with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry recently took Daisy Dove Bloom out for a quick walk and an errand run in Montecito.

The new mom picked an effortless yet chic look for her morning out. She donned a straw hat and pink mask with Daisy flowers, a blue button down and blue trousers.

Daisy Dove Bloom on the other hand wore a far more polished ensemble. From white socks to a wheat dress speckled with white dots and a bib, both mom and baby were even met up by a pal while on their little run.

Check it out below:


