KP Sehat card programme to cover COVID-19 treatment, says Health Minister Taimur Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra. Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sehat card programme will cover the treatment cost of coronavirus patients, announced provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra on Thursday.

"To try to provide maximum relief to those suffering from COVID, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to include COVID treatment in the Sehat Card programme," tweeted the minister.

The KP minister urged the people to help the government in controlling the high COVID positivity rate being reported in the province during the third wave.

He added that by getting a grip on the positivity ratio the pressure on the healthcare system will be eased.

The minister said that more details on the programme will be issued later today.



KP is one of the provinces that has been worst hit by the third wave of coronavirus.

The minister's announcement came as KP's positivity ratio rose to 12.0.4% after the province reported over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths.

The Sehat Sahulat card programme was rolled out in a few districts of the province last year and was eventually expanded to the whole province.



The programme provides Rs1mn insurance to every family in the province.