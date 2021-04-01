Rs13,000 fines imposed on violators of coronavirus SOPs at Karachi airport

Representaitonal image of people standing at the immigration counter of the Jinnah International Airport. Photo: File.

KARACHI: Rs13,000 worth of fines were imposed Wednesday on over two dozen individuals who violated the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) while entering the Jinnah International Airport.

Taking strict action, a 'Corona Task Force' — constituted by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and headed by the manager of Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Muhammad Imran Khan — fined 26 people for not wearing masks.

The fines for violating the coronavirus SOPs were Rs500 per person, translating to Rs13,000 in total for the 26 people.

The 'Corona Task Force' also seized cards from the employees of various companies working at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for failing to heed the coronavirus SOPs.

The Force also banned passengers and employees from coming to the airport without masks.