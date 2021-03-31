In pictures: PM Imran Khan resumes official duties from Bani Gala

Photo showing Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting on a chair in his home office in Bani Gala. — Twitter/PakPMO

Pictures of the prime minister were tweeted by the PM Office on Wednesday in which Imran Khan can be seen resuming official duties.



The development comes a day after the government had announced that the premier had "recovered completely" from the infection.



The premier had tested positive for the virus on March 20, however, he started his official duties yesterday without getting a second test, with PM's aide Shahbaz Gill saying a coronavirus patient "does not need to get tested three days after their symptoms subside".

The premier shared two photos on Instagram under his "About Today" series, where he can be seen reading a document and walking along with some officials.

The prime minister keeps an active social media presence and often shares photos — relating to his political and personal life.

