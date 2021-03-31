Karachi temperature hits 41.5°C

— AFP/File

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Wednesday the maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 41.5°C today. It went up more than a degree as compared to yesterday's temperature that reached 40.2°C.

The meteorological department has predicted the port city's temperature will most likely remain between 39-41°C for the next day three days, with the Sindh government directing all the relevant authorities to take necessary action to save lives from the heatwave.



Weather elements Day 1 (March 31) Day 2 (April 1) Day 3 (April 2) Weather Hot and dry Hot and dry

Hot and dry

Maximum temperature (°C) 39-41°C 39-41°C

39-41°C

Minimum temperature (°C) 26°C 24-26°C 24-26°C Humidity morning 26% 15-25% 20-30% Humidity evening

5-15% 5-15% 5-15%

A day earlier, the PMD had issued a warning regarding many parts of the country being hit by the first heatwave of the season during the current week.

According to the PMD spokesperson, mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country.

Sindh, Southern Punjab, and Eastern and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday.

"Dust-raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period with the daytime temperatures remaining above normal (04-06°C higher) in most plain areas," he noted.

The spokesperson said temperatures were also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country.