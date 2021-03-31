Engin Altan’s much-awaited drama ‘Barbaros’ to release next year?

Turkish historical drama serial Barbaros, featuring Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul, will be released next year, according to media reports.



According to reports, Engin, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has started shooting of his upcoming project ‘Barbaros’ and it expected to be released in early 2022.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul will portray the lead role of Hayrettin Pasha, the Ottoman admiral whose naval victories secured Ottoman dominance over the Mediterranean during the mid 16th century.

Now pictures of Engin with his co-star Ulaş Tuna Astepe from the shooting have surfaced and won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Neither Altan nor the makers of Barbaros have made any official statement in this regard.