PM Imran Khan shares lovely throwback picture with father, sister on Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is actively seen interacting with his fans on social media, shared a throwback picture from his childhood with his father and elder sister on Wednesday.
The premier shared the picture on Instagram with a caption: "With my father and sister when I was probably two years old."
Last year in December, the prime minister shared a new photo in his "Old Time Photos" series on Instagram.
The monochrome photo dates back to when the premier was three years old — perhaps the youngest anyone has ever seen him.
He can be seen perched upon a small round wooden table, posing for a family photo alongside his parents and two sisters.
"With my parents and sisters when I was three years old," he wrote in the caption.