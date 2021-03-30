Karachi temperature hits 40.2 °C

A volunteer showers a man with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), predicting a heatwave in the coming week, said Tuesday the temperature in Karachi reached 40.2°C, with 49% humidity.

The PMD, in a statement, said: "Mainly hot and dry weather is expected during the week due to which heatwave conditions are likely in most plain areas of the country."

Sindh, Southern Punjab, and Eastern and Southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather from Tuesday to Saturday, it said.

"Temperatures are also likely to rise in most sub-mountainous areas of the country," it said, adding that dust-raising winds are expected in Sindh and Balochistan during the period.

"Day temperatures are expected to remain above normal (04-06°C) in most plain areas," it added.