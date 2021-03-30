As coronavirus cases surge in Islamabad, less beds are now available at PIMS

A picture of the PIMS building in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Hospital beds for coronavirus patients at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) are on the decline, according to a report on Geo TV, as cases of the infection surge across the country.



Hospital authorities confirmed arrangements are being made to acquire 40 additional beds for coronavirus patients. With the addition of the new beds, the total count of beds for coronavirus patients in the hospital will amount to 200.

At the moment, 139 coronavirus patients of are undergoing treatment at PIMS. Out of the 21 ventilators in the hospital, 16 are in use, leaving only five available.

A day earlier, a newborn baby that had contracted COVID-19 from its mother was admitted to PIMS.

According to doctors, the baby contracted the coronavirus from its mother after birth. The newborn's mother was in a stable condition and, therefore, not admitted to the hospital, a doctor had informed Geo News.



Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

According to a notification by the city's district magistrate a couple of days ago, "outdoor dining in restaurants have been closed in Islamabad at 10pm in the capital during the weekdays, and for the weekends (Saturday& Sunday) i.e. safe days both indoor and outdoor dining will remain closed with all other commercial activities other than essential services."

Authorities clarified that takeaway service by restaurants was not included in the notification.



"However, takeaway activity of restaurants does not fall under this restriction and will continue subject to observation of COViD-19 SOP," read the notification.



