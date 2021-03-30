Arif Alvi 'doing well,' says son, a day after president tests positive for coronavirus

President Arif Alvi speaking during an event. — AFP/File

Awab Alvi, President Arif Alvi's son, said Tuesday his father was doing well as he had gotten some time off from his official duties to get some rest.

The president had tested positive for the infection a day earlier, and on the same day, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak also tested COVID-19 positive.

Awab, taking to Twitter, said his father had been "super busy" last week, and might have been exposed amid all the activity, despite wearing a mask diligently.

Sharing an update on the president's health, Awab said: "Good to share that @ArifAlvi is doing well — upbeat and enjoying a few days off," he said.

"Keep wearing your masks, and I pray we remain safe," he urged the people.

Shortly before the update, the president said he was overwhelmed and humbled by good wishes & prayers — that he believed created a palpable aura of healing.

"Of course with so many praying for me I feel better today. PM called sharing his experience. Advised rest, sleep and soups. Will try to thank each one of you," he added.