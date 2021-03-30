Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as COVID-19 cases rise

Members of the Tableeghi Jamaat walk with bags in their hands. Photo: AFP

The Tableeghi Jamaat's management on Tuesday decided to postpone its annual ijtema (congregation) which was supposed to be held in Islamabad from April 1-4.



This was announced by the Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Twitter. The minister said he had requested the religious organisation to postpone the event owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases.



"I am very grateful to the Management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19," he tweeted.



Islamabad has seen a rise in coronavirus cases as the third wave of the virus intensifies across the country.

As per latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre, Islamabad has 6,126 active coronavirus cases while the number of dead from the infection has risen to 563.