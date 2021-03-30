Former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dr Hafeez Shaikh, the former finance minister, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar gave the update Dr Shaikh's health on Twitter.
He said he had "just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19".
"I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen," Azhar wrote.
The federal government removed Shaikh and appointed Azhar as the new finance minister a day earlier.
There was reportedly some resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill-granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan.
The prime minister had reportedly conveyed to Shaikh to step down from his role.