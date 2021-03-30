Former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

Dr Hafeez Shaikh, the former finance minister, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar gave the update Dr Shaikh's health on Twitter.

He said he had "just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19".

"I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen," Azhar wrote.

The federal government removed Shaikh and appointed Azhar as the new finance minister a day earlier.

There was reportedly some resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill-granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The prime minister had reportedly conveyed to Shaikh to step down from his role.