Tue Mar 30, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021

Dr Hafeez Shaikh, the former finance minister,  tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar gave the update Dr Shaikh's health on Twitter.

He said he had "just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19".

"I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen," Azhar wrote.

The federal government removed Shaikh and appointed Azhar as the new finance minister a day earlier.

There was reportedly some resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill-granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The prime minister had reportedly conveyed to Shaikh to step down from his role.

