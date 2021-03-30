close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 30, 2021

Rupee hits two-year high against US Dollar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 30, 2021

The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday hit a two-year high against the US Dollar in the currency market, with the greenback losing its value compared to the Pakistani currency.

In the interbank market, the US dollar decreased by 83 paisas to reach Rs153.20 making it the lowest value of the greenback since June 13, 2019.

On Monday, the dollar also decreased in the interbank market to reach Rs154.10 and in the open market, it decreased by 50 paisas to reach Rs154.40.

