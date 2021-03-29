Asif Zardari receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Former president Asif Ali Zardari receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Twitter/Aseefa B Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

A picture of the PPP leader receiving the coronavirus vaccine jab was uploaded to social media by his daughter, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

The former president can be seen in the image, wearing a facemask as he receives the jab. Standing next to him in the picture is his close friend and former minister, Dr Asim Hussain.

"Such a relief to see my father @AAliZardari receive his first dose of the vaccine today! Encourage your parents and loved ones to get the vaccine Syringe. It is safe and effective. SPREAD THE WORD," tweeted Aseefa.

Zardari has advised everyone above the age of 50 years, as well as those with serious underlying health conditions, to get the vaccine free of charge at the Sindh government’s vaccination centres.