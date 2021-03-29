close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 29, 2021

Asif Zardari receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 29, 2021
Former president Asif Ali Zardari receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Twitter/Aseefa B Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. 

A picture of the PPP leader receiving the coronavirus vaccine jab was uploaded to social media by his daughter, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari. 

The former president can be seen in the image, wearing a facemask as he receives the jab. Standing next to him in the picture is his close friend and former minister, Dr Asim Hussain. 

"Such a relief to see my father @AAliZardari receive his first dose of the vaccine today! Encourage your parents and loved ones to get the vaccine Syringe. It is safe and effective. SPREAD THE WORD," tweeted Aseefa. 

Zardari has advised everyone above the age of 50 years, as well as those with serious underlying health conditions, to get the vaccine free of charge at the Sindh government’s vaccination centres.

Latest News

More From Pakistan