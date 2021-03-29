Sindh forms JIT to probe journalist Ajay Lalwani's murder

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah Monday directed the provincial government to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder of slain journalist Ajay Lalwani.



The development comes after Sindh Journalist Council's president demanded the chief minister form a JIT in this regard.

The chief minister has penned a letter to the Inspector General of Sindh Police for setting up a JIT. In the letter, the chief minister said the JIT should be formed on the issue under the relevant laws, rules, and policy.

Journalist Lalwani was murdered in the Saleh Pat area of Sukkur on March 18, 2021, by unknown assailants.

Meanwhile, police have arrested five suspects — while two suspects, Raza Shah and Akbar Mangrio, in a video statement, have confessed that a hitman had murdered the journalist.