Child maid allegedly tortured for delay in preparing milk bottle

A 10-year-old child maid in Multan was allegedly tortured for preparing formula milk a bit late.
The employers allegedly hit the child so badly it left bruises on her face. The child reportedly hails from Liaquatpur, a suburb in Rahim Yar Khan.
Taking notice of the incident, the Child Protection Bureau ordered the girl be taken into its custody. The institution has also decided to register a first information report (FIR) with the police against the employers.
According to the Child Protection Bureau's Chairperson Sara Ahmed, the girl's sister said that a man named Khalid had taken her to Multan for domestic chores against the salary of Rs3,000 a month.
However, after allegedly torturing the child, the employers had dropped her at her house, Ahmed added.