NCOC launches helpline to report violation of coronavirus SOPs

Twitter/@OfficialNcoc/via The News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's nerve centre to monitor the coronavirus situation on Monday launched a helpline for citizens to report any violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for COVID-19 from anywhere in the country.

"In case you come across any violation of COVID SOPs, please text at Whatsaap number 03353336262," the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Twitter.

Violations of the coronavirus-related SOPs include "non wearing of mask, non adherence to social distancing, over crowding at public places etc", it said.

"Please take a picture and brief account of violation and send it to 03353336262 (0335333NCOC) along with following details," the NCOC added, noting the required details included "Location Name", "Tehsil / District / City", "Date and Time", and "Event".



Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate surpasses 11%

Pakistan's coronavirus situation has worsened worryingly over the past month, with the COVID-19 positivity rate shooting past 11% as the third wave showed no signs of abating.



More than 4,500 of the 40,369 coronavirus tests conducted over the past 24 hours returned positive, the NCOC data showed, taking the national positivity ratio to 11.21%.

The new cases took Pakistan's tally of positive coronavirus cases to 659,116, of which 264,889, 215,227, 85,531, 56,450, 19,525, 12,484, and 5,010 were reported in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit Baltistan, respectively.

The total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan are 46,663, while 598,197 have recovered from the virus.

The country also lost 41 people to COVID-19, with the most deaths occurring in KP over the past 24 hours, and the countrywide death toll rising to 14,256.