Saudi Crown Prince MBS invites PM Imran Khan to Kingdom

Mohammed bin Salman with Pakistan PM Imran Khan. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Monday invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom, as both leaders reaffirmed the resolve to boost bilateral ties.



The development came during a telephonic conversation between the crown prince and the prime minister, hours after the premier had penned a letter to MBS, lauding the launch of the "Saudi Green Initiative" and "Green Middle East" initiative.

PM's Office, in a series of tweets, said the premier and the crown prince agreed to work together to further augment bilateral ties in all spheres. The crown prince invited the prime minister to undertake a visit to Saudi Arabia in the near future — and the premier accepted his offer.

During the conversation, the crown prince inquired about the prime minister’s health and wished him a speedy recovery. "The prime minister also inquired about well-being of the crown prince since he had recently undergone a surgical procedure."



The prime minister, while highlighting the complementarities between both countries’ environmental initiatives, hoped for enhanced bilateral cooperation and knowledge sharing in the field of climate change.



He also conveyed warm wishes for the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques — King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

"The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen amiable and fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and also reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

