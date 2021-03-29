Govt's move to sack Hafeez Shaikh victory for PDM, says Bilawal Bhutto

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference. — Geo News screengrab/File

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari reacted to news of the government replacing Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and appointing Hammad Azhar in his stead, claiming it is a victory for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PPP leader took to Twitter on Monday to say the 'PTIMF' minister had to be elected to continue in office and the PDM's victory in the Senate elections had made it impossible for him to do so.

"Now government admits inflation is skyrocketing because of its failed policies," he tweeted.

In what seemed to be a veiled message to the PML-N and other parties of the PDM alliance, Bilawal said that "Parliamentary opposition proven most effective vs this regime".



Govt replaces Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

There was reportedly resentment among government ministers with Sheikh on matters of taxation and a bill granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The prime minister has reportedly conveyed to the finance minister to step down from his role and a notification in this regard is also expected to be issued soon.

The development comes after PPP candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani defeated Hafeez Shaikh for the Islamabad general seat in Senate elections. Following the defeat, Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 6, had directed Shaikh to carry on his duties as Minister for Finance.