PM Imran Khan appreciates Saudi Arabia's newly-launched green initiatives

Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting next to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Pakistan in 2019. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciated Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for two green initiatives that the Kingdom has recently taken.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan wrote that he is "delighted to learn about Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiative taken by [his] brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman."

"[We] have offered our support on these as there are many complementarities with our "Clean & Green Pakistan" & "10 Billion-Tree Tsunami," PM Imran Khan wrote.

The premier also attached a copy of the letter that he wrote to the Saudi Arabian crown prince, in which he provided details of the two initiatives that the Kingdom has taken.

Aside from the plantation of trees, the initiatives will work on expanding protected areas by more than 30%, protection of marine and coastal environment, and the generation of 50% of the Kingdom’s energy from renewables by 2030, the letter mentioned.

“The vision of Your Royal Highness closely aligns with our own “Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative,” which is investing in nature-based solutions to address Climate Change impacts in the country,” the PM wrote in the letter.

“After successfully planting 1 billion trees from 2014 to 2018, our “10 Billion Tree Tsunami” initiative is well underway across the whole country.”