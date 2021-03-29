Stepfather raped and murdered 5-year-old in Faisalabad, say police

FAISALABAD: Police on Monday said the stepfather of a five-year-old girl, who was found raped and murdered a couple of days earlier, had confessed to the crime.



A day earlier, the postmortem report of the child had revealed the girl was subjected to rape before she was choked to death. She was a resident of the city's Millat Town area.

The report had also revealed cuts on her body from a sharp object.

Police said it took the victim's stepfather into custody on suspicion of his involvement and during the course of the interrogation, the suspect revealed he had raped and murdered the child.