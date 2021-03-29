PU postpones all written and practical exams

The logo of the University of Punjab. — Twitter/pu_lhr_official

The University of Punjab said Monday it has postponed all written and practical examinations with immediate effect.



"It is hereby notified that all Written and Practical Examinations of University of Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect," it said.

The university, without giving a future date, said: "The next date of examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams."

The development came after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had announced further restrictions from April 1 on activities contributing to the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus, Buzdar said we cannot impose restrictions on economic activities.

He urged the masses to show responsibility and follow the SOPs given by the health authorities. “We cannot control the pandemic without help from the masses.”