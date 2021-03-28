'PML-N should refrain from remarks that empower the selected govt': Sherry Rehman

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman speaking during a press conference. Photo: Geo.tv

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that the PML-N should "refrain from issuing remarks that would empower the selected government."

Rehman was speaking during a press conference in Karachi along with two other senior PPP leaders, Maula Bux Chandio and Shazia Marri, Geo.tv reported.

Her comment came in response to Maryam Nawaz's speech a day earlier in which she slammed the PPP for rounding up 30 senators and going ahead to secure the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate position for its candidate, Yousaf Raza Gillani, without the PDM's blessing.

"Maryam Nawaz must reorient her political objectives and stick to the aim of ousting the PTI-led government," Sherry Rehman said.

"We do not want the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) to dissolve, therefore, the PML-N should refrain from issuing remarks that would empower the selected government."

Speaking to journalists, Marri said that while Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari adopted a "political tone", Maryam Nawaz's tone in yesterday's press conference was "regrettable".

"We were sorry to hear the word 'selected' being used to describe the PPP," Marri said. "However, the PPP knows how to respond to every taunting remark."

"There are people in PML-N who understand the delicacy of the occasion. We will continue democratic traditions inside and outside the parliament," she said.

She added that the PPP has reservations against the candidate PML-N had chosen for the Leader of the Opposition post in Senate, namely, Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Adding to the comments, Maula Bux Chandio said that the PDM is neither "anyone's property" nor "a child's play."

"Therefore, saying that the long march will not take place is [inappropriate]," Chandio said.



