PM Imran Khan making steady progress in COVID-19 recovery, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said Sunday informed the public that Prime Minister Imran Khan is recovering from the coronavirus and he may be able to resume his work in a few days.



The SAPM made the announcement on Twitter, writing that the premier has made "steady clinical recovery from COVID-19" and that his lab parameters have remained stable.

"He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and int'l guidelines," Dr Faisal Sultan wrote.



It should be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20 along with his wife, the First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi. Since then, the premier had been isolating at home.

According to a report by Geo.tv, the premier had received a coronavirus shot on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office had said. Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.